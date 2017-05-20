Three injured in Stark County crash; Drugs, alcohol possible factors

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Three people were injured during a one-car crash in Stark County early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. at Vine Street and Julie Avenue in Lexington Township, which is just northwest of Alliance.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Curtis Shillig, 19, drove left of center and lost control of the car. The vehicle hit the corner of a driveway, then went airborne and flipped several times.

Shillig and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to Aultman Hospital. A 16-year-old passenger was taken by medical helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs may have contributed to the crash. Charges against the driver are pending.