Suspect arrested in carjacking of 95-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND– The man accused of carjacking a 95-year-old woman on Cleveland’s east side is now behind bars.

Evelyn Davis was on her way to church on May 14 when a man jumped in her car on Hathaway Avenue. Davis, who will turn 96 on Tuesday, tried to stop the man, but was knocked over and dragged.

Cleveland police identified the suspect as 59-year-old David Dawson, of Cleveland. He was arrested on aggravated robbery charges and is police custody, police said on Saturday.

Davis was taken to University Hospitals to be treated for her injuries. Her car was recovered a couple blocks away later that same day.

“I think somewhere along the way his conscience kicked in,” Davis told FOX 8 News on Friday.

