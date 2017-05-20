St. Jude Dream Home now open for tours in Red Tail Golf Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio-- The FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours. Not only do visitors have the chance to see the beautiful home up close, they can also register for a chance to win $10,000 in Fish Furniture

Weekend open house tours begin May 20 and continue through June 18. The home is located in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The drawing for the dream home and all of the prizes, which you can see below, happens on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Thursday, June 22.

Here is a list of prizes:

The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio

Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash

Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments

$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread

$1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care

Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo

$1,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Smiles by White

**More stories on the St. Jude Dream Home**