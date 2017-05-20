Seen on TV: 5/20/17

Posted 10:03 am, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10AM, May 20, 2017

Here are the Seen on TV links for Saturday, May 20, 2017:

  • Click here for more on St. Jude Dream Home Tours
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for more on the ALCS trophy
  • Click here to see the Cleveland police video honoring fallen officer Fahey
  • Click here for the Azure Rooftop Lounge
  • Click here for more on RAHAB Ministries
  • Click here for Rock Steady Boxing
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here for information on Honor Flights
  • Click here for more info on the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society annual commemoration
  • Click here for St. Jude Dream Home prize list
  • Click here for more on African Elephant Crossing at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
  • Click here for information on Survival Systems USA/plane crash survival.
  • Click here for info on soothing music in animal shelters
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here to file an airline consumer complaint
  • Click here for more information on suicide prevention
  • Click here for information on knowing your rights as an airline passenger
  • Click here for information on Luke Bryan tickets
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Clinic Minority Men’s Health Center
  • Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
