Rain later today; Chance of storms Sunday

Rain chances will climb this afternoon/early evening along the same front. We anticipate the radar to look something like this.

On Sunday, rain/storm chances will be the highest especially in the afternoon with temps rising back up to the high 70s. For those running the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon, the best chance of rain is later in the day. The worst case scenario is looking like a few showers, if any, during the actual race. Good luck!

We will be back in the 60s much of next week with on and off showers.

Here is your latest Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.