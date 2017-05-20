Pippa Middleton weds millionaire financier James Matthews

Royalty and celebrities gathered Saturday to watch as Philippa Charlotte “Pippa” Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married millionaire hedge fund manager, James Matthews, in Englefield, England.

Middleton arrived with her father in an open-top vintage car shortly before rain started to fall, UK’s Press Association reported. Once at the picturesque St. Mark’s Church, father and daughter enjoyed a quiet moment before walking in.

The rain stayed away for most of the morning as guests streamed into the 12th-century church. The ceremony took place just a few miles from the Middleton estate, where the marquee reception will be held.

Classic cars also brought page boys and bridesmaids from Middletons’ home minutes before the bride’s arrival, the PA reported.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry were seen walking around the church shortly before the ceremony. However, Prince Harry’s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, did not accompany him. If Markle attends, it would be the couple’s highest-profile outing to date.

Catherine, wearing a light pink dress with a deep V-neck and matching fascinator, was seen outside the church attending to her two small children.

The dress and the spectacle

Middleton’s dress was handcrafted in London by fashion designer Giles Deacon, the PA reported. The bride also wore a bespoke veil designed by Stephen Jones and made from fine tulle with a dégradé of embroidered pearls. Middleton’s ensemble also included a Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece handmade by Robinson Pelham and Manolo Blahnik pumps in ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.

Center to the wedding was 3-year-old Prince George, who took on the role of page boy, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was a flower girl.

The Duchess of Cambridge had admitted she was a little worried about how her children would behave. She was “hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age,” she reportedly told a guest recently at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Otherwise, most of the details were kept under tight wraps.

The wedding reportedly was to be Scottish-themed, complete with whiskey and bagpipes, Daily Mail reports.

Rise to fame

Middleton first grabbed the world’s attention at the wedding of her sister in 2011 to Prince William.

As maid of honor, her eye-catching, sleek white gown made headlines. And her svelte figure turned her into a celebrity on social media.

And just like that, the overshadowed younger sister shot to fame. And with celebrity status came opportunity.

The younger Middleton authored a book. She even become a contributor to Vanity Fair.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years since my sister’s wedding but it’s had its upsides and downsides and I just feel really fortunate to be able to build a career as a writer,” she said a year after her sister’s wedding.

After dating a string of high-society men, 41-year old Matthews, popped the question last summer after almost two years of dating. Matthews’ parents are multi-millionaires — his father, David, was a racing driver-turned-property developer. His younger brother is Spencer Matthews of “made of Chelsea” fame.