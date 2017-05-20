Ohio company recalling 100 tons of hot dogs

CINCINNATI, Ohio – John Morrell and Co. of Cincinnati is recalling over 210-thousand pounds of hot dogs that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The items were produced on January 26, 2017. They are:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017The hot dogs were shipped nationwide. The company has had three complaints of metal found in the packages. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the recall.

If you have these hot dogs, either throw them out or return them to the place you purchased them. If you have any questions, you can call 1 (877) 933-4625.