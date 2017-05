WARREN, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for an elderly Trumbull County man.

Donald James Baier, 89, left his house in Warren at about 5 a.m. Saturday and has not returned.

Authorities said Baier suffers from dementia. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a brown 2013 Honda Civic with Ohio license plate BW13RT.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.