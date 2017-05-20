Isolated showers and storms possible overnight, into Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Isolated showers and storms possible tonight, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will range in the low and mid 60’s. On Sunday, rain/storm chances will be the highest in the afternoon with temps rising back up to the mid to high 70’s.

For those running the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon, the best chance of rain is later in the day. In fact, I do think you’ll have some sunshine at the beginning! The worst case scenario is looking like a few showers, if any, towards the end of the race. Temperatures will be pretty mild in the morning…low 70’s and the humidity creeps back in as well. Good luck!

60’s and sunshine returns Monday, followed by unsettled weather towards the middle and end of the week.

