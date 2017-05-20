Forecast: chance of rain this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rain chances will climb early evening along the front. The southwestern quadrant of the state could see some strong to severe thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather tapers off quickly from Mansfield north. If a storm turns severe the primary threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Stay tuned for the latest.

On Sunday, rain/storm chances will be the highest especially in the afternoon with temps rising back up to the high 70’s.

For those running the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon, the best chance of rain is later in the day. The worst case scenario is looking like a few showers, if any, during the actual race. Good luck!

We will be back in the 60’s much of next week with on and off showers.

Here is your latest Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

