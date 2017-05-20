Community remembers Kirkersville police chief killed in nursing home shooting

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio– Family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered on Saturday to remember Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario.

The 38-year-old was shot and killed while responding to Pine Kirk Care Center on May 12. Two employees of the nursing home, as well as the alleged gunman, also died.

DiSario, who had been police chief for about three weeks, was the father of five. His wife is pregnant with the couple’s sixth child, Lilliana.

During the service, Pastor Steve Brown read a letter from DiSario’s oldest daughter, Olivia.

“I am extremely grateful you saved all those other lives on Friday by facing things you shouldn’t have had to,” Brown read from the letter. “I will be sure you’re never forgotten and Lilliana knows her daddy. Rest easy, my hero.”

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also spoke during the memorial.

