Church scholarship winners honored at Akron breakfast

AKRON – Officials with the Providence Baptist Church held their third annual scholarship award breakfast Saturday at Quaker Square in Akron.

Several high school students were given scholarships to help with their college education.

“It’s important that our teenagers know we are here to help and support them,” said Pastor Vincent Peterson.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan attended the breakfast and helped hand out the awards.

The Providence scholarship honorees are, Da’Driauna Brown, Kyler Robins, Dalana Collins, Akia Lynne Owens, and Prestiana Harris.

Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek served as MC for the event.