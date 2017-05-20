Celtics Isaiah Thomas out for rest of postseason

BOSTON, MA - MAY 19: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game Two of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, Mass. – The Boston Celtics announced Saturday that Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the 2017 postseason.
Thomas re-aggravated a right hip injury during game two of the Eastern Conference Championships against the Cavs. It was first injured on March 15 and re-injured one more time on May 12.
“Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon in a statement. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.”
Thomas didn’t travel to Cleveland for Sunday’s game three.
