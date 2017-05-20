× Celtics Isaiah Thomas out for rest of postseason

BOSTON, Mass. – The Boston Celtics announced Saturday that Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the 2017 postseason.

Thomas re-aggravated a right hip injury during game two of the Eastern Conference Championships against the Cavs. It was first injured on March 15 and re-injured one more time on May 12.

“Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon in a statement. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.”

Thomas didn’t travel to Cleveland for Sunday’s game three.