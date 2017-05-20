Armed suspects jump counters of South Euclid credit union in robbery

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – The Firefighters Credit Union on Dean Street in South Euclid was robbed Saturday morning.

At 9:52 a.m., three men entered the bank. They were carrying weapons – one appeared to be a Tech 9-style firearm and another an assault-style long gun with a sheet draped over it. Two of the suspects jumped the counters to get to the teller cash drawers. The third remained on the lobby side of the bank. All three were wearing masks and hoods.

They left the bank and got into a waiting vehicle, where a fourth male was waiting to drive away. The car is silver, possibly a Honda, Hyundai or Kia, with a black front bumper. The vehicle drove south on Mayfield Road.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the South Euclid Police Department or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous