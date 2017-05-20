Akron fatal fire: family and community come together to mourn the 7 lives lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON--Coping with tragedy, together. Saturday night, loved ones and people in the community gathered on Fultz Street to remember seven lives lost in a fire earlier this week.

The message was unity as the families of the victims and the community is hurting; no one understands such a horrible tragedy.

"I'm never going to be able to fully recover from it, this is my home, I love you and please, those are my brothers and sisters and mom and everybody in the house," said Brittany Boggs.

Boggs is newly 18. She tells Fox 8 no one should lose their entire family like this. She was not home at the time of the fire, but working in Sandusky.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says Dennis Huggins, 35, and Angela Boggs, 38, died in that house fire on Fultz Street.

Authorities also said the fire took the lives of five children who lived there. Their ages ranged 14 to one year old.

"Now to know these people I've never met a day in my life were here, it helps me but it's still hard," Boggs said.

Boggs tells Fox 8 she came to the house Friday for the first time after the fire. She said there are no words to describe her pain.

Cousins of Dennis Huggins are heartbroken as well.

"This is a like a big connected family, you know what I mean, all of us are here so of course we are all going to be here and we are all going to be of support to think about his other son and her daughter as well," Shantay Easley said.

Easley and Tasha McGee drove in from Indianapolis for the vigil, Saturday.

There are fond memories from a recent visit with him.

"I'm grateful that God gave me the chance to see my cousin and spend some time with him and he let me know, that he you know, he got God and his family, God is good, his family is good, he loved his girlfriend and he loved his babies, and he was good, he was good," McGee said.

Firefighters say Monday's fire started in the front of the home. The cause is unknown.

More stories on the deadly house fire here