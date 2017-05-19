‘We are fighting with him’: Boy battling rare cancer gets surprise boost from his heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio-- The past three months have been difficult for 2-year-old Dutch Cole.

In February, his family found out he has cancer.

“He has a rare form and has had six chemo treatments,” said Lynn Cole, Dutch’s mother.

On Thursday, after meeting with doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, Dutch and his family stopped at King Kone in Chardon. Dutch ended up getting a double treat: ice cream and an up-close meeting with his heroes, Hambden firefighters.

The firefighters stopped to get a cool treat after fighting a fire in Chardon.

“We were pulling in and I saw him watching us,” said Capt. Dave Peterson. “He was so excited to see us. He came up to us, wanting to see the truck.”

Peterson, and firefighter Callahan Henderson let Dutch and his siblings sit in the truck. The family also got invited to stop at the station Friday.

The act of kindness meant so much to Dutch and his family.

“They didn’t have to do this,” said Dutch’s father, Sam. “I know they are busy. They took time out for Dutch. They have no idea how much that means.”

But the firefighters say meeting Dutch meant a lot to them.

“He may not know this, but he is our inspiration,” Peterson said. “He is so brave and so happy even though he is fighting so hard. We want him to know, we are now fighting with him.”

The family is having a Dutch Cole Benefit Concert from 5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. June 11 at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. Money raised at the event will help the family with medical expenses.

