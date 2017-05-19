Video shows woman stealing package from porch in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– Police in Shaker Heights are working to identify a woman accused of stealing packages from front porches.

Video shows a woman walking up a driveway while on the phone then leaving with a box. Police said she’s suspected of taking packages from homes across Shaker Heights.

The department asks residents to call police if they see anyone acting suspicious. Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the woman’s clothing or mannerisms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shaker Heights Police Department at 216-491-1234. Tips can remain anonymous.