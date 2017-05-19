Sunny with cooler temps today; showers possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A quiet start to our Friday, as the storms from Thursday night have slowly moved out for our viewers south of Cleveland.

Today we will have less humidity with sunny conditions. Our forecast will be split for the viewing area thanks to a front that is stalled over the area.

Those living in the north, will see temps in the low 60s, while the southern part of the viewing area will have temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Parts of the southern viewing area- Mansfield, Ashland, even Canton could see rain later today as the winds continue to shift.

Tonight, temps will be around 53 degrees, with showers continuing south of Cleveland.

For the weekend, everyone has the chance to see rain- with temps rising back up to the high 70s.

