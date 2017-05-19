Special tribute planned for Chris Cornell at Columbus concert

COLUMBUS- As family, friends and fans continue to mourn the shocking loss of musician Chris Cornell, a special tribute is planned tonight in his honor.

Authorities say Cornell hanged himself in a Detriot hotel room Wednesday, following a concert. He was 52.

Soundgarden was to headline tonight at ‘Rock on the Range,’ a three-day concert in Columbus. The Columbus Dispatch reports that ‘Rock on the Range’ will go on without Soundgarden.

On the ‘Rock on The Range’ Facebook page the event staff posted, ‘Our hearts are filled with sorrow, but the show must go on. Please join us immediately after Live’s performance for a special tribute to Chris Cornell.’

A similar rock festival in suburban St. Louis has been canceled. Soundgarden was the scheduled headliner for Pointfest on Saturday in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Meanwhile, Cornell’s family has issued a statement through an attorney refuting “inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally” killed himself.

The family said that without toxicology tests completed, they can’t be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

