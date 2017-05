PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Perkins Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The hold-up happened at the Fifth Third Bank on US 250 shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, police said.

The suspect was wearing a stocking cap and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 419-627-0824 Ext. 1. If you see this man, do not approach him.