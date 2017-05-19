× Ohio 5-year-old walked to save parents who were overdosing

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio— Police in Ohio say the 5-year-old son of a couple who overdosed on heroin saved his parents by walking two blocks in the dark to alert another relative because he thought they were dead.

Emergency responders used a drug-overdose antidote to revive the unresponsive pair Thursday morning after finding them on the floor of a home in Middletown, about 25 miles north of Cincinnati. A 3-month-old baby was found in a car seat nearby.

Police say the couple acknowledged using heroin. Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall were jailed on child-endangering charges.

“This 5-year-old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today. How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time? We brought the young boy and infant into the police department after the incident. He was given a badge for being so brave,” the police department wrote on Facebook.