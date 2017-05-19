Matthew McConaughey takes trip to local Whole Foods

Alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey was spotted at a local Whole Foods on Friday.

A FOX 8 viewer took these photos and sent them to us.

The star is in town shooting a movie and has been seen out and about in Northeast Ohio including most recently at a Tribe game where he posed with Slider and signed autographs.

The movie the actor is shooting is called “White Boy Rick” and is set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic.

It tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

