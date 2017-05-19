× Lucky number 13? Cavs look for win number 2 in Boston tonight

BOSTON, Massachusetts- With 12 straight wins under their belts, the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to make that lucky number 13 after tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics.

The Cavs opened the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday with a 117-104 victory over the Celtics in Boston. It was the Cavaliers’ 12th straight playoff win, one short of the NBA record.

LeBron James scored 38 points and Kevin Love scored 32 with 12 rebounds for Cleveland, which led by 22 at the half and extended it to 28 points in the third quarter.

The Cavs know Boston will come out swinging for game 2, trying to even-up the series, before it returns to Cleveland for games 3 and 4.

Cavs fans can cheer on our team from the Q during tonight’s away game. Doors open for the Cavaliers watch party at 7:30 p.m.. Fans can watch the action on the Humongotron, and experience all the entertainment of a regular home game.

Tickets are $5 and proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. You can buy them at Cavs.com, the Quicken Loans Arena box office and Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations.

The game begins at 8:30 p.m. Our PJ Ziegler will have a preview of the action, plus courtside updates throughout the game.

Home games:

Going to Games 3 or 4? Doors open 90 minutes before tipoff. Get there early and follow the “Laws of the Land” by putting on your free Cavs T-shirt. The national anthem is performed by the 20,562 fans in attendance.

Outside the Q, the party starts at 5 p.m. Fan Fest features food trucks, live music, the Cavs entertainment teams and games. It all happens on Gateway Plaza.