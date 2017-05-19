Live video: Fallen officers honored at parade in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society will honor fallen officers during a parade Friday morning.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. at East 12th Street and Lakeside Avenue. The parade will travel down Lakeside to the memorial across from the Justice Center.

During a service immediately following, the names of Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Valez and Cleveland Patrol Office David Fahey will be added to the memorial. Both were killed during separate incidents on Interstate 90.

The events are part of National Police Memorial Week.