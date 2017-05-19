Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Flats East Bank now hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in the Flats East Bank is now hiring.

The restaurant posted an update on its Facebook page with photos of how construction is progressing -- they say it's coming along "FINtastically."

The Jimmy Buffett-themed bar and restaurant is expected to open on the East Bank of the Flats this summer; an exact date has not yet been released.

If you'd like to work at Margaritaville Cleveland, they are hiring, you can fill out an application on the restaurant's website, HERE, or join them as a walk-in on May 24 or May 25 at Aloft Cleveland Downtown.

