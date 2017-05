Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have been showing you hometown heroes aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower all week on FOX 8.

Tonight, we meet up with local Airman Lauret Price.

He is new to the ship, but hopes his service will help support his country and young family back home.

Watch Tracy McCool's special report, above, on this hometown hero from Garfield Heights.

Thank you to our military men and women who serve our country.