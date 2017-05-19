‘His conscience kicked in’: 95-year-old woman speaks out about carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Evelyn Davis of Cleveland may be little but she is fierce.

"My birthday is May 23rd, this Tuesday. I will be 96 years old," said Davis.

Davis was on her way to church last Sunday on Mother's Day when she stopped to pick up a friend on Hathaway Avenue.

That's when a man jumped into her car.

"He got to the driver's side the same time I got to the hood of the car. And I said to him, 'I know you aren't about to steal my car!'" said Davis.

Davis jumped in front of her car to block him. She was knocked over and dragged a bit when the man took off. Davis was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Police found her car a couple blocks away later that same day.

"I'm thinking somewhere along the way his conscience kicked in and he thought, that was an old grandma," said Davis.

Meantime, they've issued an arrest warrant for 59-year-old David Dawson, of Cleveland. on aggravated robbery charges.​