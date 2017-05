Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The men of "Nuance" brought their a cappella sounds back to Fox 8 News in the Morning on Thursday.

The ensemble group, which was founded back in 2004, is from the University of Akron.

They perform on campus and throughout the community.

For more information on Nuance, click here.

