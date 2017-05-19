Cooler with chance of rain later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we will have less humidity, cooler temps and plenty of clouds. There will be breaks of sun from time to time. Our forecast will be split for the viewing area thanks to a front that is stalled over the area. Those living in the north, will see temps in the upper 50s/lower60s, while the southern part of the viewing area will have temps in upper 60’s to low 70’s. Parts of the southern viewing area- Mansfield, Ashland, even Canton could see rain later today as the winds continue to shift. It’s about a 20-30% chance.

Tonight, temps will be around 53 degrees, with showers continuing south of Cleveland. Rain chances will climb late Saturday afternoon/early evening along the same front. We anticipate the radar to look something like this.

For Sunday rain/storm chances will be the highest especially in the afternoon with temps rising back up to the high 70’s. We’re back into the 60’s next week with on and off showers.

Here is your latest Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.