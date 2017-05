Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man named David Dawson, who is accused of carjacking an elderly woman.

The 97-year-old had to go to the hospital on May 14 after a friend says she was knocked to the ground and bleeding.

The friend told FOX 8, the woman was picking her up for church on Mother's Day when it happened.

If you see Dawson, you're asked to call Cleveland police.

