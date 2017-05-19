Cleveland officer killed on I-90 remembered in Police Week video

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was remembered in a special video during National Police Memorial Week.

Fahey, 39, was responding to a crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland on Jan. 24. He was hit by a car and died of his injuries. The driver was later arrested.

The video documents Fahey’s time with the Cleveland Division of Police, as well as his funeral. It also includes dispatch’s final call for Officer Fahey and a moment of silence of silence on police radio traffic.

“Officer Fahey, thank you for your service. God speed, sir… Officer Fahey, you are cleared to report off duty,” dispatcher Lisa Carbone said on the recording.

