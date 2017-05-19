× Cleveland Browns, No. 1 draft pick Myles Garrett agree to contract

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday they signed Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The defensive end was a three-year starter at Texas A&M, where he had 31 sacks, 141 tackles and seven forced fumbles. Garrett was a two-time first-team All-American and two-time All-SEC first-team selection.

At 6 foot 4 and 272 pounds, Garrett comes from an extremely athletic family. His mother and sister were college star and field stars, and his older brother played in the NBA.

The Browns have signed six of their 10 draft picks, including DL Larry Ogunjobi, DB Howard Wilson, OL Rod Johnson, K Zane Gonzalez and RB Matthew Dayes.

