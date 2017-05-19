Cavs look to take 2-0 lead against Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON-- LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to take a 2-0 lead over a Boston Celtics team that cannot afford to lose another game at home in the Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland, which made Isaiah Thomas work hard in Game 1, is 9-0 this postseason. A loss would leave Boston with the daunting proposition of having to win four out of five games to take the series.

The Cavs are going for a 13th straight playoff win tonight.

Despite Cleveland's dominating performance in Wednesday's opener, LeBron James says he wasn't at his best and he expects to play better tonight.

