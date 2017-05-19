Burntwood Tavern keeps environment, food authentic across Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Burntwood Tavern is well known for its ambiance as much as its food.

Opening in 2010, this restaurant has expanded in every direction in Northeast Ohio. It's even stretching to Florida this summer.

"Very Midwest, coupled with that softer elegance of an upscale tavern. Everything that's in there is authentic," owner Brett Adams said.

That includes the repurposed barn wood, hand-blown glass and the copper-top bar.

"We believe in fate. Each restaurant has its own nuance, its own personality where the elements are similar, but the bones of the building, each building, tells its own story," Adam said.