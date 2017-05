Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are so many great breakfast spots in northeast Ohio, we had to dedicate another hour to the most important meal of the day!

Another must visit spot is Twisted Citrus in North Canton. They've taken breakfast classics to the next level. You must try the cinnamon roll pancake!

Twisted Citrus

1649 N Main St

North Canton, Ohio 44720

330.305.9680

www.TheTwistedCitrus.com