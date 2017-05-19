Bomb squad called to multi-unit house fire; small marijuana grow lab discovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Fire, along with the Cleveland Police bomb squad unit responded to a multi-unit house fire on East. 150th Street.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

Once on the scene, firefighters located a small marijuana grow lab and notified the bomb squad.

Cleveland police told FOX 8 News, they have collected evidence from 3 out of 4 units following the discovery of the grow operation.

CPD confirming apartment on E150th is a grow lab. 3 out of 4 apartments have evidence to be collected. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/P93zeourDh — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) May 19, 2017

Residents inside the units made it out safely. Sadly, a dog perished in the fire.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest on this developing story.