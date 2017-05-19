Akron police release photos in shooting of store owner

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released three photos on Friday in connection with the shooting of a store owner.

A man entered the Pioneer Market on Pioneer Street in Akron at about midnight Tuesday. The suspect was armed with two knives and tried to rob the place, but the owner pulled out a gun.

Akron police said the suspect took the gun and pistol whipped the victim. When the owner tried to flea, the man shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Det. Mara at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text “TIPSCO” with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.

41.071349 -81.472269