Akron fire victims honored with balloon launch

AKRON, Ohio– Members of the community will remember the seven people who lost their lives in a house fire earlier this week.

Firefighters responded to a home on Fultz Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday. The blaze killed Dennis Huggins, 35; Angela Boggs, 38; and five children.

The balloon launch is Friday at 2 p.m. at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center on Vernon Odom Boulevard.

Daisia Huggins, who has not officially been identified as deceased, attended the school.

More stories on the deadly house fire here

41.072247 -81.539712