41 deadly heroin/fentanyl overdoses reported in Cuyahoga County in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said there were at least 41 confirmed fatal overdoses in April due to heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two.

25 of the overdoses were Cleveland residents, 15 other deaths were suburban residents and the other victim's residence is not known.

Dr. Gilson stated during the month of April, there were 29 cocaine-related deaths, with 11 being mixed with heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two.

Back in February, Cuyahoga County saw a record number of heroin and fentanyl-related fatalities. At least 60 died from heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two,

There have been 237 overdoses total so far this year.

For more information on how to help those battling addiction, click here.