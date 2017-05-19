100 people become ill after weekend at Kirtland Country Club

KIRTLAND, Ohio– More than 100 people became sick after going to Kirtland Country Club.

All of those who fell ill attended events at the country club over Mother’s Day weekend, according to Ron Graham with the Lake County Health Department.

Kirtland Country Club notified the health department after they started receiving calls from people who were sick. The symptoms included pain, nausea and diarrhea.

The victims are recovering or have recovered. Graham said no one was hospitalized.

At this time the exact cause of the illness is unknown. Samples were sent away for testing to determined if it was norovirus, Graham said. Results should be back next week.

The kitchen at Kirtland Country Club was voluntarily closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for cleaning by a commercial company. It is now back open.

Norovirus symptoms develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Patients experience stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and headaches. This usually leads to severe dehydration.