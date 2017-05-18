Weather outlook: Slight risk of severe weather tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s official! We hit 90°F at 3:34 PM on Wednesday, and that ties a record high set in 1962 which was the last time we hit 90 this early in the year.

There is a slight risk of severe weather this evening, but this by no means is a guarantee that every backyard will be visited by thunderstorms.

Any shower/storm during the day will be across southern areas. This animation depicts the evolution of the storms rather well.

There’s a slight chance of a shower late Saturday with Sunday providing a bona fide chance.