Weather Outlook: Potential for severe weather tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s official… we hit 90°F at 3:34 PM on Wednesday, and that ties a record high set in 1962.

There's a cold front lurking to our west, so the potential for thunderstorms will increase until the front passes by tonight.

There is a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon, but this by no means is a guarantee that every backyard will be visited by thunderstorms.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast:

