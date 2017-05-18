Video shows grown-ups brawling at high school graduation in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.

Videos posted to social media show a fight between adults breaking out as Arlington High School graduates marched into a Memphis church to the tune of "Pomp & Circumstance" Tuesday.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports the melee may have been brought on by a dispute over saving seats.

"A family of five wanted to sit in a certain area and the family of two came and disrupted that area. They wouldn't move so they pretty much stood their ground," a man who caught the whole thing on video told WREG. He said a woman reportedly told them they couldn't save the seats and wouldn't back down.

Arlington Community Schools superintendent says in a statement "it was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students' accomplishments."

A video shows one woman being handcuffed, but it's unclear if anyone was arrested.