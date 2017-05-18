University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center opens wig salon to help patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center has opened a free wig and nail salon to help patients.

Wigs at Le Salon will be provided through the American Cancer Society Free Wig Salon program.

American Cancer Society Executive Director Sarah Wells says it's important to try and make the process of cancer treatment a little easier on patients. "Women are often devastated by losing their hair when they go through cancer treatment so this is an incredible free resource to make sure they don't have to feel that extra burden of what they often feel as they experience cancer treatment."

The salon will also offer wig products, head coverings and the chance for patients to get their nails done.

All the services will be complimentary, but appointments are required.

