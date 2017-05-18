Tom Brady had a concussion last year, wife Gisele Bundchen says

“He had a concussion last year,” Bundchen said in an interview that aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.” “He has concussions pretty much every — I mean, we don’t talk about it. He does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you.”

A Patriots spokesman did not expect the team to comment, he said in an email response to CNN. The Patriots did not list Brady on an injury report in the 2016 season for a concussion or head injury.

The NFL released a statement Wednesday saying the league has reviewed all reports relating to Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked during the Patriots’ home and away games in the 2016 season as well as club injury reports sent to the league office.

“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms,” the NFL statement said.

The NFL said it had been in contact with the NFL Players Association “and will work together to gather more information from the club’s medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”

Brady played in 12 regular-season games and three postseason games in 2016, winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons with the biggest comeback in the contest’s history. He missed the first four games of the regular season when he was suspended over Deflategate. Brady denied any wrongdoing in the scandal over the Patriots’ use of deflated footballs during the AFC Championship Game in 2015.