Roger Ailes died of bleeding on the brain after fall at home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida -- Authorities in Florida are saying Roger Ailes died of bleeding on the brain caused by an earlier fall at home.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office says the Fox News Channel founder died of a subdural hematoma — or bleeding on the brain — caused by the fall. The death has been ruled accidental and there was no evidence of foul play.

According to a Palm Beach police report, a caller contacted 911 dispatchers just before 2 p.m. on May 10, saying Ailes had fallen in his bathroom, hit his head and had serious bleeding.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is adding his voice to those mourning Ailes.

"In the years I worked with Ailes he was a great mentor, deeply patriotic, committed to Fox News and really worried about America," Gingrich wrote on Twitter.

"Roger Ailes was a genius at politics and the news media. His advice to Presidents Nixon and Reagan was historic and helped elect both."

Ailes was 77.

