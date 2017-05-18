× Reward offered after historic Perry peace memorial vandalized

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Special agents with the National Park Service and U.S. park rangers are investigating vandalism to Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, which is the final resting place of three American Naval officers and three British officers.

According to a news release posted on the National Park Service website, around May 13, an unknown person or persons scaled a fence to enter an area which was closed for restoration.

The final resting place of Lt. John Brooks, Midshipman Henry Laub, and Midshipman John Clark was vandalized. The American officers fought and died in the Battle of Lake Erie and were interred on September 11, 1913.

The National Park Service said they are the main reason the 352-foot tall memorial was built, and rangers learn their names early in their duty assignment at Put-in-Bay.

Investigators are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible.

Please call 888-653-0009 if you have information.