Police search for Ohio parents who broke over 25 bones in infant daughter’s body

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Police are trying to locate a couple accused of breaking over 25 bones and causing a brain injury to their infant child.

NBC4i reports that Kayla Ann Fannon, 26, and Samuel A. Thompson, 31, of Nelsonville, were convicted of endangering children and permitting child abuse on Wednesday.

The two were charged in 2014 after their child was taken to the hospital with broken bones in her ribs, legs, fingers, arms, toes and shoulders. She also had skull fractures and a brain injury.

The trial for Fannon and Thompson began May 8, and the couple did not show up for court on May 12. Their trial, however, continued, and they were found guilty on all counts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office at 740-592-3208 or Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Read more here.