Police pup: Meet Ohio’s first certified drug detection pit bull

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pit bull who faced death in a shelter is now Ohio’s first official pit bull police dog, according to WSYX.

The Union County Humane Society says the pup named Leonard was brought to them about seven months ago, but couldn’t be adopted out.

“He exhibited very high hunt, ball, and possessiveness drives; none of which make adoption likely for a family,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

But, the humane society’s director detected something very special in the pup.

“I walked out with a squeegee. He ran up and bit it and then he went running through the yard. I knew it was a special characteristic. He wasn’t being aggressive. He wanted to play,” Jim Alloway, who has an extensive background with police dogs, told WSYX.

The humane society then contacted Storm Dog K-9 Training.

Leonard is now fully trained and certified and working with Clay Township Police Chief Terry Mitchell.

“Leonard promises to make a great police dog as well as loving family companion. He already knows when his vest goes on – it’s time to work,” they wrote.