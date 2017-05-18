× Police ask for public’s help in locating missing Mansfield teen

MANSFIELD, Ohio –The Mansfield Division of Police is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Caleb Macklin was last seen April 14 in the area of Auburn Ave. in Mansfield.

Police believe he may be staying in the Johns Park area.

He is 6’0” and 205 lbs.

Anyone with information concerning the current whereabouts of Caleb is urged to call the Mansfield Division of Police (419) 522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller Major Crimes Unit (419) 755-9758.

